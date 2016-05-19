BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
May 19 BP Plc
* BP press release: BP sells partial stake in Castrol India
* BP sells partial stake in Castrol India, continues as majority shareholder and reaffirms commitment to Indian Businesses
* Intends to continue as majority shareholder of Castrol India
* There will be no impact from this financial transaction on staff or customers of Castrol India or on its existing contracts.
* Sold approximately 11.5 pct from 71 pct stake it held in Castrol India to a range of domestic and international investors Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago