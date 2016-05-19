May 19 CYBG Plc :

* Appointment of Clive Adamson and Paul Coby as independent non-executive directors

* They will both also join boards of CYB Investments Limited and Clydesdale Bank Plc

* Clive Adamson will also be appointed a member of board's risk and audit committees

* Paul Coby will join boards on 1 June 2016 and Adamson on 1 July 2016