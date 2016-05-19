BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
* Tonix pharmaceuticals reports positive topline results from phase 2 atease study of TNX-102 SL in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
* Plan to meet with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to finalize phase 3 clinical program
* Successfully-Executed dose-finding study identified 5.6 mg as efficacious and well-tolerated dose for registration studies
* There were four distinct serious adverse events
* Although 2.8 mg dose trended in direction of therapeutic effect, it did not reach statistical significance on primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO