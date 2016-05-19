MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 Magellan Petroleum Corp
* Sells Mereenie bonus rights
* Sale to Macquarie bank of co's rights to certain bonus payments related to Mereenie field located in Amadeus basin in Australia
* Deal for purchase price of AUD $3.45 million
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.