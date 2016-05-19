May 19 Fmc Technologies

* Under certain circumstances in connection with termination of mou, co to pay technip a termination fee of $250 million - sec filing

* If mou terminated because technip board changes recommendation on proposed deal, technip to pay co termination fee of $250 million

* Technip may terminate mou if it receives opinion of works council in opposition to proposed deals, provided it reimburses certain expenses of co, topco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)