MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 Fmc Technologies
* Under certain circumstances in connection with termination of mou, co to pay technip a termination fee of $250 million - sec filing
* If mou terminated because technip board changes recommendation on proposed deal, technip to pay co termination fee of $250 million
* Technip may terminate mou if it receives opinion of works council in opposition to proposed deals, provided it reimburses certain expenses of co, topco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.