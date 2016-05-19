MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 Spark Therapeutics Inc
* Spark therapeutics and pfizer announce data from initial subjects in hemophilia b trial demonstrating consistent therapeutic levels of factor ix expression
* Subjects received one-time administration of a highly optimized gene therapy at initial low dose without need for immunosuppression
* Over combined 28 weeks of observation, none of three subjects received regular infusions of factor ix concentrates to prevent bleeding events
* Data available demonstrate first three subjects enrolled in study experienced aav-mediated factor ix activity levels after administration of spk-9001
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.