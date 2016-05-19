May 19 Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Spark therapeutics and pfizer announce data from initial subjects in hemophilia b trial demonstrating consistent therapeutic levels of factor ix expression

* Subjects received one-time administration of a highly optimized gene therapy at initial low dose without need for immunosuppression

* Over combined 28 weeks of observation, none of three subjects received regular infusions of factor ix concentrates to prevent bleeding events

* Data available demonstrate first three subjects enrolled in study experienced aav-mediated factor ix activity levels after administration of spk-9001