May 19 Asanko Gold Inc
* Asanko gold amends debt repayment schedule in preparation
for phase 2A investment decision
* Terms agreed to amend repayment schedule on existing
US$150 million debt facility
* Principal repayments deferred by two years to july 1, 2018
* No other changes to existing debt facility terms or
offtake agreement
* Revised repayment profile frees up an additional US$70
million in cash flow over two years for planned growth projects
* Phase 1 of Asanko gold mine is in production, expected to
produce annual average of 190,000 ounces of gold/year over 12.5
year life-of-mine
* First stage, phase 2A, of Asanko mine expansion sees capex
of $100-$125 million to expand production to about 280,000
ounces of gold/year by Q4 2018
