May 19 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Says Clariant-Kilfrost Group & Kilfrost Ltd deal could lead to substantial lessening of competition within the aircraft de-/anti-icing fluid in UK

* Published notice of possible remedies, including prohibition of merger, which group of independent panel members currently considers might be the only effective remedy For full relase, click on: (bit.ly/1OBgqWO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)