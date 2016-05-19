UPDATE 1-Euro zone may release new loans to Greece, will struggle for IMF to join
* Euro zone may agree to new loans for Greece after reforms passed (Recasts with ministers' comments before the meeting)
May 19 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Says Clariant-Kilfrost Group & Kilfrost Ltd deal could lead to substantial lessening of competition within the aircraft de-/anti-icing fluid in UK
* Published notice of possible remedies, including prohibition of merger, which group of independent panel members currently considers might be the only effective remedy For full relase, click on: (bit.ly/1OBgqWO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Euro zone may agree to new loans for Greece after reforms passed (Recasts with ministers' comments before the meeting)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian lawmakers are considering opening a congressional inquiry into the foreign exchange and stock trades of meatpacker JBS SA before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives, the head of the DEM party in the lower house, Efraim Filho, told Reuters on Monday.