Fitch Upgrades Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.'s Viability Rating to 'bbb'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited's (BNTB) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb' from 'bbb-' following its review of the bank. Fitch has also affirmed BNTB's support-driven Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS VR Today's upgrade reflects BNTB's demo