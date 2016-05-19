May 19 Range Resources Corp

* Upon termination of merger agreement, either party may be required to make expense reimbursement payment of $25 million to other party

* In certain other circumstances, MRD may be required to pay range a termination fee of $75 million

* In certain other circumstances, Range may be required to pay MRD a termination fee of either $125 million or $300 million