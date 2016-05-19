May 19 Bon-ton Stores Inc

* Bon-Ton stores, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2016 results

* For q1, comparable store sales decreased 2.9% as compared with prior year period

* Bon-ton stores inc q1 shr loss $1.91

* Bon-ton stores inc q1 sales $591 mln vs i/b/e/s view $623.2 mln

* Bon-ton stores inc q1 same store sales fell 2.9 pct

* Bon-ton stores inc sees fy 2016 shr loss $0.95 to $1.45

* Bon-ton stores inc - net loss in q1 of fiscal 2016 was $37.8 mln, or $1.91 per diluted share

* Bon-ton stores inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable sales performance ranging from flat to a decrease of 1%

* Bon-ton stores inc -"we believe that it is prudent to reduce our full year guidance"

* Bon-ton stores - ongoing headwinds in retail environment, unfavorable weather, and a soft easter all pressured top line performance during quarter

* Bon-ton stores inc sees 2016 capital expenditures not to exceed $40 mln, net of external contributions

* Bon-ton stores inc fy shr view $-1.38 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s