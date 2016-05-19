MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 Bon-ton Stores Inc
* Bon-Ton stores, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2016 results
* For q1, comparable store sales decreased 2.9% as compared with prior year period
* Bon-ton stores inc q1 shr loss $1.91
* Bon-ton stores inc q1 sales $591 mln vs i/b/e/s view $623.2 mln
* Bon-ton stores inc q1 same store sales fell 2.9 pct
* Bon-ton stores inc sees fy 2016 shr loss $0.95 to $1.45
* Bon-ton stores inc - net loss in q1 of fiscal 2016 was $37.8 mln, or $1.91 per diluted share
* Bon-ton stores inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable sales performance ranging from flat to a decrease of 1%
* Bon-ton stores inc -"we believe that it is prudent to reduce our full year guidance"
* Bon-ton stores - ongoing headwinds in retail environment, unfavorable weather, and a soft easter all pressured top line performance during quarter
* Bon-ton stores inc sees 2016 capital expenditures not to exceed $40 mln, net of external contributions
* Bon-ton stores inc fy shr view $-1.38 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.