* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Axcelis Technologies Inc :
* Axcelis announces approval and timing of reverse stock split
* Says reverse stock split of outstanding common stock of Axcelis at a ratio of 1-for-4
* Says reverse split will be effected at end of Q2, on June 30, 2016
* Says approximately 116 million shares outstanding will become approximately 29 million shares outstanding
* Says in addition, number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced to 75 million
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)