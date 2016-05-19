UPDATE 3-Saudi's Falih travels to Iraq to win support for OPEC oil output cuts
* Iraq has so far insisted on extending OPEC cuts by 6 months
May 19 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* Announces new interest rate contract that will facilitate term financing arrangements, such as repos
* Establishing advisory committee of financial institutions, liquidity providers, experts to bring contract to market late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Iraq has so far insisted on extending OPEC cuts by 6 months
May 22 HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA: