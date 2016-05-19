May 19 Spartan Energy Corp
* Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic Southeast
Saskatchewan light oil acquisition
* Total consideration for acquisition is about $77 million
* Consideration is comprised of issuance of about 11.4
million spartan shares and assumption of about $42 million of
net debt
* Acquisition includes approximately 1,330 boe/d of
production focused in Alameda and Elcott areas of Southeast
Saskatchewan
* Will provide second half capital budget guidance upon
completion of acquisition in June
* Additional 2,300 mcf/d of natural gas and 130 bbls/d of
natural gas liquids are anticipated to be added in October
* Current commodity price environment will present
attractive acquisition opportunities during second half of 2016
