May 19 BlackRock Inc

* BlackRock hires Mark Wiseman as a senior investment leader

* Wiseman will become head of BlackRock's global active equity business and will become chairman of BlackRock global investment committee

* Wiseman currently serves as president & chief executive officer of CPP Investment board