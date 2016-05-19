BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Flex Pharma Inc :
* CEO Christoph Westphal reports open market purchase of 33,400 shares of co's common stock on May 17 & 18 - SEC filing
* CEO Westphal bought 18,200 shares on may 17 at average price of $11.14 each, and 15,200 shares on may 18 at average price of $11.05 each Source text - 1.usa.gov/22h7ygH Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)