BRIEF-Asklepios owner ups stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to 25.1 percent
* Says in filing that Asklepios owner Broermann's holding rises to 25.1 percent from 20.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Exiqon A/S :
* QIAGEN N.V. to extend offer period for shares in Exiqon until June 2
* Preliminary acceptances shows that QIAGEN N.V. received acceptances from shareholders in EXIQON representing 81.37 pct of share capital and voting rights in Exiqon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says in filing that Asklepios owner Broermann's holding rises to 25.1 percent from 20.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. FDA says expanded the approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis