May 19 Exiqon A/S :

* QIAGEN N.V. to extend offer period for shares in Exiqon until June 2

* Preliminary acceptances shows that QIAGEN N.V. received acceptances from shareholders in EXIQON representing 81.37 pct of share capital and voting rights in Exiqon