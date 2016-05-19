May 19 Igm Financial Inc

* Igm financial inc. Invests in market-leading u.s. Digital wealth advisor personal capital

* Has closed a $50 million investment in personal capital corporation

* Investment with an agreement to invest an additional $25 million in next year for a total of $75 million

* Agreement would result in an initial 10% ownership stake increasing to 15% within 12 months