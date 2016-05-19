BRIEF-Viacom CEO Bakish says set up well going into upfront season - JPM conference
* Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - set up well going into the upfront season, should be transacting in next 30-60 days
May 19 (Reuters) -
* Drivescale announces $15 million in a series a funding round led by pelion venture partners
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc