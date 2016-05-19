BRIEF-The Gymboree Corp names Daniel Griesemer President & CEO
* The Gymboree Corporation names Daniel Griesemer President and CEO
May 19 Japan Tobacco International :
* Intends to appeal against decision of High Court in London to reject its legal challenge to UK legislation introducing plain packaging for tobacco products Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE RESOLVES TO RESUME TRADING OF MILKILAND NV SHARES AS OF MAY 23