BRIEF-The Gymboree Corp names Daniel Griesemer President & CEO
* The Gymboree Corporation names Daniel Griesemer President and CEO
May 19 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Says renews contract with Jorge Fernando Pinheiro de Jesus as coach for one more season, until June 30, 2019
Source text: bit.ly/27DjywS
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Gymboree Corporation names Daniel Griesemer President and CEO
* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE RESOLVES TO RESUME TRADING OF MILKILAND NV SHARES AS OF MAY 23