* The Gymboree Corporation names Daniel Griesemer President and CEO
May 19 Thomas Cook Group Plc
* Authorised bond buy back programme to be managed by merrill lynch, dnb markets, and lloyds bank
* To purchase notes in an aggregate principal amount up to £100 million from merrill lynch international and lloyds bank plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE RESOLVES TO RESUME TRADING OF MILKILAND NV SHARES AS OF MAY 23