* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Fiserv Inc:
* Renewed its contract with John Deere Financial to continue providing their revolving credit card processing for another 10 years
* Will also provide complete lifecycle management for John Deere closed-loop credit card portfolio
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)