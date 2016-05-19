BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Anika Therapeutics Inc
* Announces Canadian launch of cingal for the treatment of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee
* Cingal will be marketed and sold in Canada by Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc, a Quebec-based pharmaceutical company
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)