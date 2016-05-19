BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Black Iron Inc
* Annnounces $4m investment into Carpathian Gold & appointment of representatives to Carpathian Gold board and management team
* Matt Simpson, BKI's president and CEO has joined Carpathian's board of directors
* BKI's COO, Les Kwasik, will join Carpathian Gold's management team
* Entered agreement with Carpathian Gold to acquire 57 million units of Carpathian, at a price of CAD$0.07 per unit
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)