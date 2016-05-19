May 19 Black Iron Inc

* Annnounces $4m investment into Carpathian Gold & appointment of representatives to Carpathian Gold board and management team

* Matt Simpson, BKI's president and CEO has joined Carpathian's board of directors

* BKI's COO, Les Kwasik, will join Carpathian Gold's management team

* Entered agreement with Carpathian Gold to acquire 57 million units of Carpathian, at a price of CAD$0.07 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)