BRIEF-Asklepios owner ups stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to 25.1 percent
Asklepios owner Broermann's holding rises to 25.1 percent from 20.2 percent
May 19 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
Its unit IUCT Empren gives 145,000 euro ($162,460) loan convertible into shares to Medicina Regenerativa Biomed SA, a company specialized in stem-cell therapy
Source text: bit.ly/1WE8PPB
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
U.S. FDA expanded the approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis