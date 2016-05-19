May 19 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes production agreement with Nada Holding for two animation projects, two TV animated series, in Asia following the deal memo announced on March 18

* Nada Holding, with its subsidiary Nada Anime, will be the executive producer with Mondo TV's process control while Mondo TV will be the properties owner

* The two TV animation series will be completed by 2018