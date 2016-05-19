BRIEF-WSE resumes trading of Star Fitness shares
* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) RESOLVES TO RESUME TRADING OF STAR FITNESS SA SHARES AS OF MAY 23 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes production agreement with Nada Holding for two animation projects, two TV animated series, in Asia following the deal memo announced on March 18
* Nada Holding, with its subsidiary Nada Anime, will be the executive producer with Mondo TV's process control while Mondo TV will be the properties owner
* The two TV animation series will be completed by 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value