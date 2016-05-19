US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 19 Church & Dwight Co Inc
* Church & Dwight comments on market speculation
* Not engaged in discussions with, nor has it received any proposal or communication concerning a potential bid for company
* Company is not engaged in discussions with, nor has it received any proposal or communication concerning a potential bid for company
* Not aware of any information supporting market speculation
* Says is not aware of any information supporting rumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.