BRIEF-Hellenic Exchanges Q1 2017 net profit down by 76 percent at 0.4 million euros
May 22 HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA:
May 19 CalPERS
* Calpers Says Annual Ongoing Costs For Its Investment Operations Have Declined By About $134 Mln For 5 Fiscal-Year period from 2010-15
* Calpers says annual ongoing cost to manage portfolio decreased by $44 million during the last fiscal year Source (bit.ly/1WEhMbJ)
May 22 HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO