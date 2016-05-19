US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 19 Inside Secure SA :
* Inside secure to sell its semiconductor business to Swiss cybersecurity expert WISeKey
* Expected to close in Q3 2016
* Transaction value of 13 million Swiss francs ($13.1 million), includes 2 million in cash and 11 million in loan note convertible into WISeKey unrestricted shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9895 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.