May 19 KAP Beteiligungs AG :

* Q1 revenues of 94.0 million euros ($105.36 million) (year ago 93.5 million euros)

* Q1 operating profit of 2.8 million euros (prev. year 1.9 million euros)

* Sees FY 2016 sales and operating profit of over 380.0 million euros and around 13 million euros respectively