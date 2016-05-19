May 19 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* FY 2015 profits from rental of real estate experienced a tenfold increase over prior year and reached 23.7 million euros ($26.55 million) (previous year: 3.8 million euros)

* Financial result ended year at an expense of 25.7 million euros (previous year: expense of 2.3 million euros)

* FY net profit of 28.9 million euros, or well short of previous year's level of 45.7 million euros

* Anticipates 2016 rental income in order of 75 million euros and expects profits (funds from operations) to reach just under 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)