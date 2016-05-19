BRIEF-Briju April prelim. revenue down 92.0 pct yoy
* APRIL PRELIM. REVENUE 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 92.0 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Stoehr & Co AG iL :
* Q1 result of 6 thousand euros ($6,730)(prev. year -15 thousand euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hangzhou Haoyu And Pingyang Wasu entered into Pingyang Cooperation Agreement