May 19 Alexandria Minerals Corp

* Alexandria enters into option agreement with Quinto Real Capital Corporation to earn up to 75% interest in co's Gwillim, Fancamp and Embry properties

* Says upon signing agreement, Quinto will issue to Alexandria 1,000,000 Quinto treasury shares

* Says on or before may 18, 2018, Quinto will issue to Alexandria an additional 500,000 treasury shares