BRIEF-Highlight China Iot International says Hangzhou Haoyu & Pingyang Wasu signed agreement
* Hangzhou Haoyu And Pingyang Wasu entered into Pingyang Cooperation Agreement
May 19 Bjorn Borg AB
* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 13.9 million vs year-ago 12.8 million
* Q1 gross profit margin was 50.0 percent vs year-ago 53.6 percent
* Q1 net sales increased by 21 percent to SEK 158.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WITOLD GAZDA RESIGNS FROM HIS POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY AS OF MAY 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)