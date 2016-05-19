BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Moody's: Bayer's bid is a credit negative for Monsanto's Bondholders
* Moody's - Bid by Bayer AG, unless structured as a merger, would be a negative for Monsanto's bondholders, as cost is likely to be in excess of $50 billion
* Moody's - Bid by Bayer makes strategic sense for both companies as agricultural chemical and seed companies are under pressure to consolidate Source - bit.ly/1suTgwp Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.