BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Rockwell Automation Inc :
* Rockwell Automation Inc says parties agreed yesterday to settle Cook v. Rockwell International, related to U.S. DOE's rocky flats plant in Colorado
* Says co and Dow Chemical will pay $375 million to resolve the claims of a class of landowners near rocky flats
* Says expects that it will be indemnified for its obligations under the settlement
* Co's portion of settlement is $243.75 million bulk of which is expected to be payable in June or July of 2017 - SEC filing
* Does not believe that matter will have a material adverse effect on its financial condition
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.