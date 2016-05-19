BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 20 Metabolix Inc
* On May 17, 2016, Metabolix Inc entered into an amendment to its license agreement with Tepha Inc - SEC filing
* Under amendment Tepha made a $2 million sum payment to Metabolix
* In exchange for payment, Metabolix agreed to forgo future royalties under its existing license agreements with Tepha
* Metabolix also agreed to provide two additional Metabolix production strains to Tepha
* Also agreed granted Tepha a royalty-free license to related intellectual property for use in production of Tepha's medical devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.