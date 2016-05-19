BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Abraxas Petroleum Corp
* Says offering 25.0 million common shares
* Abraxas Petroleum Corp says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness outstanding under credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.