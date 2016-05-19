BRIEF-U.S. FDA says expanded approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
* U.S. FDA says expanded the approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
May 19 Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma SA :
* Ose Pharma and Effimune announce the launch of a non-interventional study in hepatocellular carcinoma under a private-public collaborative program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. FDA says expanded the approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
* Q4 FY17 distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.12 singapore cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: