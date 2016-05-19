US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 19 YouTube:
* Brand new YouTube VR app at Google I/O as part of Daydream, Google's new platform for virtual reality - blog
* To bring more VR content onto YouTube, "we've been working with NBA, buzzfeed, Tastemade to experiment with new formats" Source text (bit.ly/1WFpq4O)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.