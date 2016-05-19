May 19 Nikkei:

* Japan's government plans to relax regulations on overseas infrastructure financing - Nikkei

* Tokyo aims to supply up to 20 trillion yen ($182 bln) in funding for infrastructure abroad over next five years, nearly double current target - Nikkei

* Shinzo Abe to announce measures on Monday, will lay out plans to expand exports of infrastructure at Group of Seven summit in Japan - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1OBV4bD)