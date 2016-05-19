BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 20 Gap Inc
* Expects to recognize pre-tax restructuring costs in fiscal 2016 of about $300 million, about $100 million of which is non-cash
* Expects that majority of charges will be long-term asset and lease-related costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.