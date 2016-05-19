BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 20 National Energy Board:
* Neb report recommends conditional approval of trans mountain expansion project
* Board found that benefits of project would outweigh residual burdens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.