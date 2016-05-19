May 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives notice of default from bondholders

* Says company has until July 18, 2016 to cure default by filing form 10 Q

* Notice of default does not result in acceleration of any of Valeant's indebtedness

* Continues to expect to file form 10-Q on or before June 10, 2016

* Expects to file form 10-Q with securities and exchange commission and Canadian securities regulators on or before June 10, 2016

* Under senior note indenture, co has 60 days from receipt of notice to file form 10-Q, which will cure default in all respects