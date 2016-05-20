BRIEF-Catasys posts Q1 loss per share $2.35
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
May 20 Curretis NV :
* Q1 revenues of 133,000 euro versus 228,000 euro ($255,269) a year ago
* Cash position at March 31 amounts to 43.2 million euro versus 46.1 million euro a year ago
* Q1 operating loss 3.1 million euro versus loss of 2.5 million euro a year ago
* Confirmed its outlook for the full year 2016
* Anticipates completing the contrived specimen study in the second half of 2016, with top line data expected to be available upon unblinding, not before fall 2016
* The submission of 510(k) data package to the US FDA is expected before year-end 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1YHuwvg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
