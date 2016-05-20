BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Altarea Sca :
* Launches a share capital increase of 210 million euro ($235.28 million), increasing to 369 million total amount of equity raised since beginning of 2016
* Subscription ratio: 1 new share for 9 existing shares
* Subscription price: 140 euro per new share
* Subscription period: from 23 may 2016 to 3 june 2016 included
* Beyond 2016, Altarea Cogedim announced an objective of growth of its FFO (group share) of +5 pct to +10 pct per year on average
* Altarea cogedim eventually aims at maintaining a minimum dividend distribution of 11 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1TnEmyV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.