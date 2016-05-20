BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Close Brothers Group Plc
* "banking division continues to see robust demand for our specialist lending services"
* Return on net loan book remains strong, as both net interest margin and bad debt ratio have remained broadly in line with first half
* Loan book increased 4.0% in quarter and is up 8.2% year to date to £6.2 billion
* Winterflood's business remains sensitive to an unpredictable market.
* Total client assets increased 2% to £9.3 billion
* Confident in delivering a satisfactory outcome for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.