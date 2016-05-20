BRIEF-Catasys posts Q1 loss per share $2.35
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
May 20 Allenex AB :
* CareDx initiates compulsory acquisition proceedings
* After completion of the offer, CareDx holds about 98.3 percent of the shares of Allenex
* Decided to apply for de-listing of Allenex share from Nasdaq Stockholm Source text: bit.ly/1VcXwMu
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
WASHINGTON, May 15 Cyber security researchers have found technical clues they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday.