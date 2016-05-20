BRIEF-Ruralco Holdings says HY underlying NPAT up 20pct
Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct
May 20 Richemont
* Ceo says destocking at partners might go on for a few months
* Ceo says might close some stores in hong kong or relocate them
* Cfo says group wants to increase dividend in good times and bad
* Ceo says does not foresee further reduction of workforce in switzerland
* Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company